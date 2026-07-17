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Letters to the Editor: Sam Neill’s epic 1983 super-spy miniseries is worth revisiting

A silver-haired Sam Neill smiles in a tuxedo.
Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards in Gold Coast, Australia. Neill died Sunday at 78.
(Chris Hyde / Getty Images for AFI)

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To the editor: I was so sad to hear of Sam Neill’s passing (“Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies at 78,” July 12). He was such a terrific actor and a genuinely nice person. May he rest in peace.

He was so versatile and played all sorts of characters over the years. But how could the Los Angeles Times obituary not mention his epic British TV miniseries “Reilly, Ace of Spies” that ran for 12 episodes in 1983 on PBS? He played the real-life Russian-born adventurer and spy Sidney Reilly. Neill was so handsome and suave as the operative who inspired James Bond! Check it out.

Jackie Haskins, Los Angeles

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