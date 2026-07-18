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Letters to the Editor: Trump’s repeated lies about our elections show a lack of respect for us

President Trump speaks before a flag and a gold backdrop
President Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House on Thursday night.
(Saul Loeb / Pool Photo / Getty Images)
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To the editor: President Trump’s failure to address the American people in February, to formally explain his launch of the war in Iran, demonstrated a lack of respect. His choice to give a prime-time address from the White House Thursday on so-called election integrity was also disrespectful, given the lies and exaggerations of his speech (“Trump repeats debunked claims about voting vulnerabilities in prime-time speech,” July 16).

For instance, his special dig at California’s recent election inaccurately confused the end of vote-counting with the official certification of votes. Trump’s speech left the impression that he is hopelessly addicted to lies, slander and conspiracy theories. His discussion of “election integrity” renders a serious issue as a fake one, spun to his advantage.

I recommend that Trump be quiet: No more hot-air speeches, self-serving rants or unserious all-caps online posts until he has something decent to say that is worthy of our attention.

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D. Keith Naylor, South Pasadena

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