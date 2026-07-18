Letters to the Editor: Trump’s repeated lies about our elections show a lack of respect for us
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
To the editor: President Trump’s failure to address the American people in February, to formally explain his launch of the war in Iran, demonstrated a lack of respect. His choice to give a prime-time address from the White House Thursday on so-called election integrity was also disrespectful, given the lies and exaggerations of his speech (“Trump repeats debunked claims about voting vulnerabilities in prime-time speech,” July 16).
For instance, his special dig at California’s recent election inaccurately confused the end of vote-counting with the official certification of votes. Trump’s speech left the impression that he is hopelessly addicted to lies, slander and conspiracy theories. His discussion of “election integrity” renders a serious issue as a fake one, spun to his advantage.
I recommend that Trump be quiet: No more hot-air speeches, self-serving rants or unserious all-caps online posts until he has something decent to say that is worthy of our attention.
D. Keith Naylor, South Pasadena