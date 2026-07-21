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Letters to the Editor: Those responsible for the Boyle Heights fire should experience the aftermath

A man coughs into his shirt.
East L.A. resident Antonio Arcos has a coughing attack as he deals with the odor of rotten food inside the fire-damaged Lineage Logistics cold storage warehouse in Boyle Heights.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: I have a simple suggestion for how to expedite the Boyle Heights warehouse fire site cleanup (“‘You can’t even breathe’: Regulators cite Lineage over putrid odor of rotting meat spreading in Boyle Heights,” July 17). The building owners, the solar panel installer and everyone who is responsible for the cause of the fire should have to live right next door until the cleanup has been 100% completed. It would get done so much more quickly if they had to live through it too.

Dee Ois, Chatsworth

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