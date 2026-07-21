Letters to the Editor: If Tennessee is doing so well, it no longer needs California’s tax dollars

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To the editor: It’s great news that Tennessee is seeing such success, as per the governor ( “This is how Tennessee tries to woo Paramount and other companies away from California,” July 18). That means it can finally get off government welfare.

Republican Tennessee politicians have historically loved to shame people getting aid from Medicaid, SNAP, student loan relief and other forms of assistance. This, at the same time taking more from federal coffers than the state gives (thanks to a few mostly blue giver states like California) to the tune of about $3,200 per capita each year .

Why should Californians continue to pay the way of Tennessee and other taker states, including Alaska, Arizona and much of the South, especially when they actively work to lure businesses away with generous tax credits and grants?

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Once Tennessee starts collecting property and state income taxes, it will have plenty of money to provide for its own needs, and to pay us back.

Judy Pang, Palos Verdes Estates