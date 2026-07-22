Letters to the Editor: More trees and energy efficiency can help save us from dangerous heat

The sun sets between two of the tallest buildings west of the Mississippi, as seen from Whittier.

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To the editor: The opinion piece on preparing for rising, dangerous temperatures caused by climate change rightly points out that air conditioning saves lives, but it is not, alone, the tool that is going to save us ( “Air conditioning alone won’t save us from killer heat,” July 19). Many do not have air conditioning or cannot afford to run it. And what’s more, traditional air conditioning adds strain to the grid and releases carbon.

Consider this: Increasing tree canopy near homes is a critical strategy that reduces heat while increasing co-benefits like stress reduction and, if the tree is native, enhanced biodiversity. One research paper that ran in the journal Nature notes that a dense tree canopy cuts urban heat island effects nearly in half.

Additionally, trees reduce the need for air conditioning by around 60% . Planting trees around homes, including apartment buildings, is an excellent way to reduce heat.

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And rather than using traditional air conditioning, switching to efficient heat pumps lowers annual energy emissions on average by 36% to 64% .

So, let’s plant more native trees and add energy efficiency to our homes and businesses. These interventions will help us cope with the threat of a changed climate.

Tessa Charnofsky, West Hills

This writer works for L.A. County’s Internal Services Department, focusing on expanding energy efficiency measures in Southern California.