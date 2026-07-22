Letters to the Editor: Hollywood Bowl’s new sound system gets mixed reviews from readers

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To the editor: Having attended many concerts at our beautiful Hollywood Bowl over the decades, I am a big fan of the improved sound ( “The Hollywood Bowl’s beast of a new sound system is a work in progress,” July 16). I no longer have to strain to hear some of the softer or more muted measures. I am no longer distracted by knocked-over wine bottles rolling down the hill of seats. The strong sound system helps block out conversations of other patrons too.

I look forward to attending more performances, knowing I will enjoy hearing the beautiful music without the prior years’ distractions or otherwise weaker sound capabilities. Thank you, Hollywood Bowl!

Laraine Miller, Northridge

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To the editor: Mark Swed wonders if “the newly potent sound waves only make matters worse.” His question has been answered.

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Based on this past Saturday’s concert of three subpar rock bands, the mega-amplified sound was deafening and soul-crushing. It added nothing to the mediocre music, which was part of our season subscriber lineup and not a personal choice.

The Bowl made its booking mistake worse by playing loud recorded music during the two hours prior to the live concert, requiring our foursome to amplify our voices to have a conversation during dinner in our terrace-level box. The “sonic beast” sound system needs a major reset.

Doreen Braverman, Los Angeles