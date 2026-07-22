Letters to the Editor: We shouldn’t sacrifice valuable parking spots to accommodate a few cyclists

To the editor: If you want to get a law changed or a project funded by the government, look to the bicycle lobbyists ( “L.A. says bike lanes on Pico Boulevard would boost safety. Merchants fear fallout,” July 16). They have accomplished more than any special interest group you can name. On California roads that are already overloaded with vehicle traffic, we dedicate space and misspend millions of dollars so a minuscule number of entitled people can more easily ride their bikes. And now, our already insufficient parking spots on Pico Boulevard are at risk.

Who are these few bicyclists we spend so much money on? My personal observation is that the majority of them are serial traffic violators, but our police forces don’t bother to ticket most of them.

Parrish Nelson Hirasaki, Culver City

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To the editor: As stated in this article, the cars are going too fast and pedestrians are being hurt and killed. The solution is to put speed bumps on Pico to slow down the traffic. This solves all the concerns of shop owners and neighborhood residents, as it still allows for parking to be maintained. Plus, bike lanes can be added as long as the speed bumps don’t extend into them.

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Gary Domnitz, Los Angeles