Letters to the Editor: In abortion battle, the Trump administration is showing its disregard for those in need

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To the editor: The Trump administration’s denial of funds to foreign governments and nongovernmental organizations that support abortion, gender-affirming care and diversity initiatives overseas once again underlines its absolute disregard for the health and well-being of those least able to fight back: the poor, minorities and women ( “In the U.S. global battle against abortion, women in Africa are dying,” July 20).

It’s especially insulting that this policy dresses itself in the terms “pro-life” when thousands die every day as a result of the lack of all kinds of care, not just access to abortions. And it’s unbelievably galling that DEI — diversity, equality and inclusion — has been so deeply mischaracterized because the rich white men of the Trump administration feel threatened when anyone not rich, white or male gets any assistance simply to live normal, peaceful and productive lives.

This deeply racist and misogynist regime disgraces the very basis on which our nation was founded: the right to life and liberty for everyone, not just a privileged few.

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Katie Waitman, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Many of these women in Africa are getting abortions out of desperation. My question is, are these antiabortion groups going to help raise these children? I seriously doubt it.

Maybe the money the administration spends to punish desperate human beings could be better spent elsewhere. If it really wants to make a difference, help these women prior to pregnancy.

Hector Hernandez, San Clemente