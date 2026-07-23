Letters to the Editor: Don’t just report on problems with e-bikes. Shed light on solutions

To the editor: Yet another article on e-bikes and, once again, not a single word about education ( “E-bike injuries are increasing rapidly in California. Many hurt are 14 or younger, study finds,” July 20). Parents need to know what’s legal and what’s not. Teens need to be aware of the rules of the road and the dangers in breaking those rules. Retailers need to recognize their role. Advocates have a responsibility to spread the word. The public deserves a full accounting of what’s happening, including pending legislation to address these concerns.

Too many safety courses — even those designed for teenagers — assume a basic knowledge in traffic safety laws. Therefore, it’s no surprise that incidents involving kids 14 or younger are increasing. How many of them have had traffic safety conversations with their parents? There are reasons teens must be 16 or over to acquire a drivers license. Kids younger than that have difficulty comprehending what’s at stake and generally lack the level of decision-making required to act responsibly in traffic.

Fortunately, there are solutions, and it would be helpful if the Los Angeles Times made more of an effort to report on them. There are groups like Walk ‘n Rollers , of which I am the founder and executive director, that offer free bike safety classes and workshops. Our next e-bike safety workshop is Aug. 15.

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I hope The Times’ next article on e-bikes — or cycling of any kind — will include resources for people to seek out and help balance the scales. Simply reporting on a “problem” without referencing solutions does nothing to move the needle.

Jim Shanman, Culver City

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To the editor: This situation with e-bikes has bothered me for some time now. I see kids of 5 years or even younger riding them on the sidewalk and packs of teenagers under 16 riding in the middle of the street doing wheelies. This all seems dangerous to me and if nothing else, a public safety hazard.

There is a straightforward solution to this that will no doubt upset businesses that manufacture and sell e-bikes, and probably many parents too: Do away with the three-tier system in which certain rules only apply to Class 3 e-bikes. Require anyone riding an electric-propelled vehicle to be 16 and registered with the DMV — in other words, require a driver’s license. This does away with the ambiguities and enforcement problems of the current system and takes a step toward ensuring the safety of riders and the public.

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John Beckman, Chino Hills