Letters to the Editor: Resident-owned mobile home parks can be a valuable investment

Maribel Herrera has lived in the Florence Village Mobile Home Park with her husband and two children for the past 10 years in Bell, Calif. The city wants to close the mobile home park.

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To the editor: It is unfortunate that so few mobile home parks are actually resident-owned ( “Mobile homes, an overlooked refuge of affordability, are disappearing in L.A. Residents fight to stay,” July 17). In California, less than 10% of our mobile home parks are resident-owned.

What would happen if the city of Bell, Calif., for example, would sell a mobile home park to residents? Would this be a net gain in revenue for the city? No. But the money invested preparing the residents for ownership, drafting bylaws and taking care of any deferred maintenance necessary to give the new resident owners a fighting chance would be a start-up investment rather than an expenditure.

Our biggest mistake concerning affordable housing has been to give away enormous amounts of public funds to the private sector, which doesn’t always use that public subsidy to reduce the number of people at risk of displacement. As a body politic, we should invest instead of spend.

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Let’s stop being afraid of forms of ownership other than sole proprietorships or mega corporations. Do we really believe in democracy? Let’s prove it. Democracy begins at home.

Sheila Bernard, Camarillo

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To the editor: It is worthwhile to examine the city-owned mobile home parks in Palmdale: the Boulders at the Lake and Boulders at the Ranch I and II.

Back in the 1990s, these parks were blights — lots of crime. The city bought them and created low-income housing. Lot rents start around $400 . There are full-time, on-site managers.

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These parks are beautiful and well-maintained. People with little money have a chance to live in a home, tend a yard and raise children in a safe, crime-free, clean environment.

Los Angeles and neighboring communities should look to Palmdale and see how a city government can serve the poor with dignity. Municipalities should buy these parks and keep the lot rents low.

Melinda Buterbaugh, Northridge