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Letters to the Editor: ‘The Odyssey’s’ success relies heavily on expensive premium formats

collage featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus in "The Odyssey"
Last weekend, “The Odyssey” hauled in $123.5 million in the U.S. and Canada on its way to a global total of nearly $264 million — the biggest-ever global opening for one of Christopher Nolan’s films.
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures)
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To the editor: I’m not sure why everyone is making such a big deal about “The Odyssey” (“What the strong opening for ‘The Odyssey’ says about what audiences want,” July 21). The main reason it’s such a box office hit is because everyone wants to see the movie in 70 millimeter, digital Imax or 70mm Imax. I’ve seen tickets for 70mm Imax showings selling for $50 each at the Brenden Theatres in Las Vegas. The three theaters showing the movie in 70mm Imax in the Los Angeles area (Universal Citywalk, TCL Chinese, Regal L.A. Live) have ticket prices around $30 each.

What happens now is that the movie will continue to do well until July 31, when “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens. After that debuts, “The Odyssey” will be pretty much forgotten. Early tracking predicts the new “Spider-Man” will have the biggest opening of the year so far.

After “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the only movies I predict opening to $100 million-plus this year are “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” in December.

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Andrew Saidi, Los Angeles

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To the editor: There are only 25 Imax theaters in the country capable of showing “The Odyssey” in the 70mm format in which it was filmed and meant to be seen.

I saw a segment on the news showing clips in both the 70mm and the regular Imax format. In the latter, a huge chunk of the picture was cropped out! Did director Christopher Nolan know of the limited number of theaters with 70mm capabilities?

My “Odyssey” will be finding a 70mm Imax theater to see what looks like a phenomenal movie.

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Robert Parra, Rowland Heights

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