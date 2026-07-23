Letters to the Editor: ‘The Odyssey’s’ success relies heavily on expensive premium formats

Last weekend, “The Odyssey” hauled in $123.5 million in the U.S. and Canada on its way to a global total of nearly $264 million — the biggest-ever global opening for one of Christopher Nolan’s films.

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To the editor: I’m not sure why everyone is making such a big deal about “The Odyssey” ( “What the strong opening for ‘The Odyssey’ says about what audiences want,” July 21). The main reason it’s such a box office hit is because everyone wants to see the movie in 70 millimeter, digital Imax or 70mm Imax. I’ve seen tickets for 70mm Imax showings selling for $50 each at the Brenden Theatres in Las Vegas . The three theaters showing the movie in 70mm Imax in the Los Angeles area (Universal Citywalk, TCL Chinese, Regal L.A. Live) have ticket prices around $30 each.

What happens now is that the movie will continue to do well until July 31, when “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens. After that debuts, “The Odyssey” will be pretty much forgotten. Early tracking predicts the new “Spider-Man” will have the biggest opening of the year so far.

After “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the only movies I predict opening to $100 million-plus this year are “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” in December.

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Andrew Saidi, Los Angeles

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To the editor: There are only 25 Imax theaters in the country capable of showing “The Odyssey” in the 70mm format in which it was filmed and meant to be seen.

I saw a segment on the news showing clips in both the 70mm and the regular Imax format. In the latter, a huge chunk of the picture was cropped out! Did director Christopher Nolan know of the limited number of theaters with 70mm capabilities?

My “Odyssey” will be finding a 70mm Imax theater to see what looks like a phenomenal movie.

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Robert Parra, Rowland Heights