Letters to the Editor: California has to prove innocence? That’s not how it’s supposed to work

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To the editor: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments that California should prove there is no fraud sounds a lot like having to prove you are innocent ( “HHS withholds $867 million in Medicaid payments to California as part of ‘crackdown on fraud,’” July 21). That’s not how it is supposed to work in the United States.

I couldn’t help but think how his father, Robert F. Kennedy, famously admonished Kern County Sheriff Leroy Galyen. At the 1966 Delano hearings regarding United Farm Workers in California’s Central Valley, Sheriff Galyen testified that he had arrested 44 individuals on the picket line after hearing rumors that there might be violence.

Sen. Kennedy pounced on the admission. “But how can you arrest someone if they don’t violate the law?” he asked Galyen and the camera. Galyen replied, “Well, they’re ready to violate the law.”

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So, RFK Jr. is withholding funds because he thinks there might be widespread fraud, for which he lacks evidence, but rather wants the state of California to prove there is none.

You have to think his father would be as ashamed, as most of RFK Jr.’s living relatives seem to be .

Richard Salzman, Arcata, Calif.