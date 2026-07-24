Letters to the Editor: Calling Tennessee a ‘taker’ state shows a misunderstanding of progressive taxation

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To the editor: The writer arguing that Tennessee should “pay back” California’s taxpayers fundamentally misunderstands how federal taxation works (“Letters to the Editor: If Tennessee is doing so well, it no longer needs California’s tax dollars,” July 21).

The $3,200 per capita federal transfer from government coffers to Tennessee isn’t evidence of state-level “government welfare.” It is the direct, intended outcome of two bedrock progressive policies: progressive taxation and economic redistribution.

Our federal tax system taxes individual wealth, regardless of state borders. Because California is home to a high concentration of high earners and profitable corporations, our residents pay higher marginal federal tax rates. That revenue is then redistributed across the nation to fund uniform safety-net programs like Medicaid, SNAP and Social Security for individuals based on need, regardless of where they live.

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An impoverished family in Tennessee receives assistance under the exact same federal rules as one in Los Angeles. Calling a lower-income state a “taker” for benefiting from federal poverty relief undermines the very core of progressive social policy.

Furthermore, Tennessee isn’t funding its business-friendly climate with California’s tax dollars. Local Tennessee governments do collect property taxes to fund schools and cities, while the state balances its lack of an income tax through deliberate policy choices: funding fewer public services, capping state debt and shifting the tax burden onto consumers via high sales taxes. Its competitive landscape is driven by local fiscal choices, not federal handouts.

We cannot champion progressive taxation to fund a national safety net and then complain when that safety net actually redistributes wealth to lower-income regions. That isn’t a flaw in the system; it’s the definition of how progressive policy is supposed to work.

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Michael Pearcy, El Dorado Hills