Letters to the Editor: A ‘pay how you drive’ style of insurance pricing should be universal

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To the editor: Assemblymember Tina S. McKinnor’s Consumer Driving Data Protection Act is a large, decades-overdue step forward that would make the motor vehicles and roadways that dominate our lives safer while establishing a much more equitable automobile insurance cost structure ( “Want cheaper car insurance? You might get it under a bill that allows insurers to track your driving habits,” July 20).

This legislation also has the potential to significantly reduce emissions from gasoline-powered cars as cost-conscious drivers become their own traffic cops and slow down; reduce the sonic assault of deliberately loud vehicles as they are driven with greater restraint; reduce the increasingly problematic interactions of motorists and law enforcement; and enable the after-the-fact detection of street-takeover miscreants (which hopefully will help disincentivize this dangerous behavior).

This slew of benefits can be maximized by making “pay how you drive” car insurance universal. Hopefully, 1988’s Proposition 103 and Consumer Watchdog, as to car insurance, can join the 21st century and stop preventing this life-saving and environment-protecting progress.

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At a minimum, young and new drivers, drivers with bad records and those operating large, heavy, pedestrian-endangering, high-polluting vehicles should be required to insure with this user-based auto insurance. Full-time public transportation users like myself (the least offensive road users on all these counts) are fully tracked on buses and rail everywhere we go; drivers of cars, trucks and high-performance boutique vehicles don’t deserve greater privacy privileges in the roadway commons we all pay for.

Gregory Wright, Sherman Oaks