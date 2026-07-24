Letters to the Editor: We should be investing in nuclear energy here in the U.S., not in Saudi Arabia

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To the editor: The Trump administration’s decision to greenlight the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program is dubious, to say the least ( “Standoff with Iran prompts a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia,” July 22). This agreement surrenders one of the key pieces of leverage we had to encourage Saudi-Israeli normalization, and potentially undermines a longstanding U.S. policy against nonproliferation in the Middle East.

America certainly needs Saudi Arabia’s cooperation to contain the hostile Iranian regime, but U.S.-Saudi security ties were already in both countries’ mutual interest before this agreement. It seems unwise to make a gift this big, even to a strategic partner, without a tangible outline of accompanying oversight mechanisms.

Furthermore, for the life of me, I cannot understand why American financing and investment should prioritize expanding nuclear energy on the other side of the world when the United States itself badly needs to expand domestic nuclear infrastructure. Major fossil fuel projects remain as politically contentious as ever, and many renewables are too expensive or unreliable to be viable in the market without serious government subsidies.

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Nuclear power promises the clean, reliable energy that our country needs now more than ever. It is past time to adopt the “all-of-the-above” approach when it comes to energy, and that begins with modernizing our approach to nuclear energy at home.

Charlie Henry, Palm Desert