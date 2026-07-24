Letters to the Editor: In the face of a water crisis, our scrutiny should be on data centers

To the editor: Talk about kicking an empty can down an emptying river ( “‘A five-alarm fire’: Western reservoirs that supply California fall to record low levels,” July 21)! The two largest reservoirs in the country — Lake Mead and Lake Powell — keep spiraling downward. The solutions offered by the federal government, various water wizards and state officials are, for the most part, tap-dancing on a thin pin of hope that the coming El Niño will provide the seven states relying on the Colorado River a one-year delay to initiating drastic cutbacks for consumers and agriculture.

Missing in action to this water crisis are the 690 data centers in the seven Western states that are quietly accelerating this developing disaster. Typically, 80%-90% of these data centers are using “blue” water sources like lakes, rivers and aquifers. A medium-sized data center uses around 100 million gallons of water per year , while large hyperscaler facilities need more than 1 billion gallons of water annually.

This severely overlooked siphoning screams for data centers to be brought into this common water table that we all need. To ensure responsible corporate stewardship, we must have audits on the water consumption at these data centers’ individual facilities and on what they’re doing to conserve this precious “blue” water. Despite their collective rush for AI, we need these companies to come together to help provide tech solutions to replenish the Colorado River.

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John Boal, Burbank

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To the editor: Two articles published in the Los Angeles Times on successive days — one about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push for more housing ( “Newsom continues crackdown on cities over housing plan requirements. ‘No city gets a pass,’ governor says,” July 17), the other about the worsening state of California’s water crisis — highlight the fact that Mother Nature always has the final say, eventually.

California can sue cities all it wants to build more housing, but if there is no water to sustain an expanding population, any new housing resulting from that legal coercion will be for naught.

We modern humans, despite our supposed superior intellects, have not learned the lessons that have guided the actions of ancient humans, wild animals and even insects for eons: When food and water disappear, you either migrate to find new supplies or die. In the overall scheme of things, no amount of engineering, legislation or legal wrangling will change that.

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Jon Rowe, Costa Mesa

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To the editor: A recent Los Angeles Times article addresses the federal government paying the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California up to $65 million to preserve 3 feet of water in Lake Mead, behind the Hoover Dam ( “‘It’ll buy us time’: Feds to pay millions to prop up dwindling Lake Mead,” July 16). To put it in context, Lake Mead loses approximately 6 feet of water to evaporation annually. This evaporation also occurs at all the upstream reservoirs, downstream canals and most irrigated acreage.

The bucket has a hole in it. The $65 million is indeed a minimal stop-gap benefit in an unavoidable water shortage with looming higher prices. The public response will have to be greater water-use efficiency, increased water recycling, updating archaic water-sharing agreements and a new low-level outlet at Hoover Dam. Controversial seawater desalination will never be sufficient to replace the water losses that climate change is imposing on more than 20 million Southern Californians.

Andrew Sienkiewich, Long Beach

This writer is a retired water resource engineer.