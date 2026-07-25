Letters to the Editor: It’s painful to watch Trump sully the Dodgers’ sterling reputation

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To the editor: Gustavo Arellano’s recent commentary on the Dodgers’ White House visit with President Trump was informative, factually and painfully accurate ( “Go visit Trump’s White House, Dodgers — but stand up for L.A. while you’re there,” July 23).

More than any other professional team, through the last 80 years, the Dodgers have symbolized the good in our country and Major League Baseball.

Thus, it has become painful to see the team’s reputation sullied by one of the most corrupt and immoral presidents in our nation’s history. President Trump’s apparent dislike for the Dodgers’ large Latino fanbase only adds to the difficulties.

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This is not about patriotism, respect, the office of the president or politics. This is about giving attention to someone who is laughing to the bank with a rap sheet containing the most unspeakable of offenses.

Where is Jackie Robinson when you need him? The fans cry for him.

Victor D. Mendez, Santa Ana

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To the editor: It is MLB tradition for the World Series champions to visit the White House. I don’t recall Arellano writing columns about champion teams when they visited the Clinton and Obama White Houses. Both Presidents Clinton and Obama (the latter nicknamed “the deporter in chief”) deported far more people than Trump did in his first term.

I saw a lot of happy Dodgers at the White House on Thursday. Stop raining on the Dodgers fans’ parade.

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Kevin Mitchell, Studio City

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To the editor: It’s good the Dodgers are on friendly terms with Trump, just in case we get a bad call in the World Series.

Jeffrey Klemme, Ventura