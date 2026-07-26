Letters to the Editor: There are good reasons for why California vote-counting takes so long

To the editor: In response to the letter writer who questions election integrity in California by comparing the speed of election results when he was “a kid” to today’s slower results, I offer an answer ( “Letters to the Editor: Trump’s repeated lies about our elections show a lack of respect for us,” July 18).

I don’t know how old the letter writer is, but let’s assume he is talking about 50 years ago, around the 1976 election. There were very few mail-in ballots then, whereas in the most recent elections, an overwhelming percentage of California ballots were submitted by mail or in drop boxes. These ballots, under current law , cannot be counted until polls close on election day.

Further, in the 1976 presidential election, nearly 8 million Californians voted; in the 2024 presidential election, 16 million Californians voted. I acknowledge that technology has improved over these 50 years, but with the advent of mail-in ballots, whose convenience so many of us appreciate, also comes the greater task of certifying individual ballots. It requires close inspection by human beings, a time-consuming task, but one that is necessary to ensure the validity of all votes.

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Mort Tuchin, Poway, Calif.