Letters to the Editor: Enough with the Botox and facelifts. Women should be proud as they age
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
- Letters from older women in Coronado and Santa Barbara applaud critique of Botox culture, questioning pressure on women to stay forever youthful and cosmetically “perfect.”
- Writers describe the beauty industry’s reach from Sephora aisles to preteen shoppers, arguing relentless marketing undermines “I am woman, I am strong” and fuels insecurity about wrinkles and aging.
- They urge women to accept aging faces over Botox and facelifts, noting looking “old” can invite unexpected kindness, respect and a more relaxed, authentic life.
To the editor: Guest contributor Nicole Ackermann hit the nail on the head (“Botox is quietly killing the art of acting,” July 26). Why are women buying into this sexist notion that their bodies and faces are never good enough? What happened to “I am woman, I am strong”? The proliferation of Ulta and Sephora, and the gigantic cosmetic floor space I saw at Macy’s recently, highlight how women are constantly told they need to look younger and better. Mothers are taking preteens to buy this stuff!
As a grandmother over 70 with plenty of wrinkles, I encourage young women to skip the Botox, the plumped lips and the facelifts, and just be proud, grateful and happy as you age. As Mister Rogers said, “I like you just the way you are.”
Mary Curtius, Coronado
..
To the editor: You can look old, or you can look weird. I made that observation to my dermatologist, and she now repeats it to some of her patients who are considering Botox injections.
Besides, there are benefits to looking old. As I approach my 82nd birthday, I find that many young people are especially kind and helpful to me.
Susan Madden, Santa Barbara