Letters to the Editor: CEQA enables better planning by giving local communities a voice

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To the editor: One size does not fit all communities. What works in Merced may not be appropriate for Santa Monica or El Centro. Local communities know local issues better than Sacramento.

The California Environmental Quality Act gives everyday citizens a voice in creating thriving communities. Proposition 45 would take that away and make it easier for polluting industries to build whatever they want with minimal oversight ( “Californians have a rare chance to rein in CEQA and support housing,” July 22).

Communities will have little to no chance to weigh in when industrial facilities such as data centers, battery farms and fossil fuel refineries are built next to schools or when freeways run through existing neighborhoods. As we all know, it won’t be the residents of Beverly Hills that get polluting industries in their communities; it will be our neighbors in Watts and Southeast L.A. who get displaced.

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CEQA has been amended to exempt or streamline a wide range of housing projects 21 times since 2023. There are exemptions for housing built near transit stops, low-income and supportive housing, farmworker housing in some counties and student housing.

The forced fast-tracking of project review on cash-strapped cities is designed to get projects approved before our great city planners have time to do a proper analysis. Proposition 45 puts more burdens on our local cities. Who pays for it? I do, as do all taxpayers in California.

Just say no to poor planning and say yes to healthy communities. Vote no on Proposition 45.

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Karin Zirk, San Diego

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To the editor: While the writer had some points right about CEQA being used for reasons other than originally intended, he missed the point on many levels.

California is unique in that it has CEQA, its premier environmental protection law. Other states, and countries for that matter, don’t have that.

Have you ever walked the trails and enjoyed the natural open spaces in California? Has your child ever explored a free-flowing stream? And have you ever looked at that top of the hillside and wondered which path the mountain lion might be traveling when we’re not looking? You can thank CEQA for many of those experiences.

CEQA provides a critical tool for cities, counties and state agencies to work with project proponents, including housing developers, to ensure they are setting aside open space and providing passive recreational opportunities when warranted. Humanity, not just environmentalists, benefits when CEQA is protected and strengthened.

Judi Tamasi, Burbank