Letters to the Editor: That was the most bizarre White House correspondents’ dinner ever

To the editor: This year’s rescheduled and much smaller White House correspondents’ dinner was certainly the most bizarre in its century-old history ( “Trump returns to correspondents’ dinner for a rambling, insult-filled speech,” July 24).

The theme of the evening was a celebration of the 1st Amendment, and there was a banner behind the dais to accentuate it.

The president believes in free speech only if one agrees with him. For members of the media, any objective coverage of the Trump White House that can be perceived as negative risks efforts to squelch said coverage. He calls for television networks that he does not like to lose their broadcast licenses , for reporters who offend him to be hounded and subpoenaed , and for comedians who have the audacity to joke about him to be fired . Intimidating his perceived foes into silence is the name of the game for this president, and he has often sought to back it up by using the police powers of government against his many enemies.

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Although the president appeared to be cordial with many of the members of the media whom he encountered at the dinner, that was misleading. The most divisive president ever to serve was true to form, noting “I hate some people.” Imagine how he would have reacted if an edgy comedian had appeared, someone who was not afraid to insult him.

It is easy to understand why many journalists had urged those who planned the dinner not to invite a president who is an enemy of free speech and freedom of the press.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.