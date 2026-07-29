Letters to the Editor: San Luis Obispo proved that communities don’t need drive-throughs

The new and the old In-N-Out signs on either side of the 10 Freeway in 2011.

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To the editor: Kudos to Culver City for choosing quality of life over gastronomic convenience ( “Has In-N-Out finally met its match? One California city is fighting drive-throughs,” July 26).

In 1982, the city of San Luis Obispo passed an ordinance banning drive-through restaurants to reduce air pollution from idling cars, prevent traffic congestion and promote a walkable, pedestrian-friendly community.

City planners sought to discourage car-centric designs and create friendly spaces where people step out of their vehicles, go inside the businesses and interact with each other. For the past 40-plus years, this ordinance has achieved its goals without an impact on local commerce while promoting community harmony.

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Ron Yukelson, San Luis Obispo

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To the editor: Busy drive-through businesses do cause concern. The In-N-Out in Sherman Oaks is very popular and its drive-through lanes are typically backed out into the street. The cars block the Ventura Boulevard entrance and even one section of the parking lot. The cars sit there idling for fairly long periods of time. At the same time, there are parking spaces available in the lot, and one could just get out of the car and go inside to get their food.

A simple solution is to regulate when the drive-through can be open. I would suggest early morning and evening hours depending on the business and its location. This would apply to every establishment with drive-through service.

Robert Bachmann, Los Angeles