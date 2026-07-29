Letters to the Editor: Mothers share their struggles in juggling finances, child care and a lack of support

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To the editor: The recent Los Angeles Times op-ed by Christine Michel Carter reflected many anxieties I carry as the mother of a 3-year-old ( “Wonder why the birthrate is falling? Look how we treat mothers,” July 27). Mothers need stronger child care support, too; it’s frustrating that we are forced to choose between our careers and our children’s well-being.

Before I became pregnant, I had no idea how much motherhood would actually cost. I wanted my son to have access to early childhood education and to build his socialization skills via developmentally appropriate child care, but the cost made it out of reach. The flexibility I needed as a mother limited the types of jobs I could take, which in turn reduced my earning potential and made paying for child care even harder.

California can be the best place to build a life and raise a family, but only if we transform our early care and education system. Mothers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their careers just to give their kids a good start.

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Carmen Ortega, Bell

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To the editor: I couldn’t agree more with Monday’s op-ed about our treatment of mothers. Too many parents working hard to provide for their families struggle without access to dependable child care.

I know this as the mother of a 4-year-old and as someone who works daily in early childhood education access across Southern California. Too often, the government and society hand mothers platitudes instead of real support. It’s like being an event planner whose client wants champagne on a beer budget. Where’s the money? How? Nobody says. Instead, we hear, “You’re doing an amazing job, keep it up, you’ll figure it out.”

And we do, mostly alone, alongside other mothers stuck in a system that leaves us behind year after year.

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It’s not enough to praise mothers. We need to overhaul the entire early care and education system in California so mothers and other caregivers feel truly supported. Anything else falls short.

Pamela Arciaga, Glendale

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To the editor: Carter speaks bravely about a very sad truth. Child care providers like me are pushed even further to decide between career advancement and caring for our own children.

It’s disheartening to have to choose between giving our kids the quality care they deserve and maintaining our work life. Many aren’t even afforded that choice. My kids are the best thing that has happened to me, but my salary was not enough to pay for my own child care. I made a hard decision: stay at home with barely a penny in my pocket and struggle on the single salary of my husband. Now imagine what happens when mothers don’t have a supportive partner.

Child care is justifiably expensive. It provides a solid foundation for our kids’ development. But there has to be a way to offset its impact on mothers. California families need an affordable child care system.

Alma Rodriguez, Lake Balboa

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To the editor: It shouldn’t be this difficult for mothers — or any caregiver — to balance work and family. Stronger child care and family support systems are essential if we truly value children and the people raising them.

As a mother and public health research professional, I know these challenges personally. After my son spent his first month in the [neonatal intensive care unit], I returned to work when he was just 2 months old because I couldn’t afford more unpaid leave. Going back so soon ended my breastfeeding journey, worsened my anxiety and made it nearly impossible to focus because all I could think about was my baby.

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Today, when I consider having another child, my first thought isn’t whether I want one — it’s whether I can afford one. California must do more so families can thrive, not just survive.

Marai Jimenez, Los Angeles

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To the editor: If Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk want to know why the birthrate is falling, all they have to do is read the July 27 edition of the Los Angeles Times. They would learn about a gigantic corporate merger , aging city infrastructure , cuts that are further slowing the restoration of forests, a proposal to abandon nuclear safety rules, cuts to green grants, federal attempts to interfere in elections , updates in the ongoing Iran/U.S./Israel war, anti-Muslim violence , anti-Israel rhetoric , increasing Chinese tech advancements , a killing in Berlin , the highest mortgage rates in years , ethical breaches at the highest levels of society and lack of actual support for families.

Can we really blame people for not wanting to bring a child into this world?

Norma Derr, Northridge

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To the editor: To support people to become homeowners, the U.S. offers a tax deduction on mortgage interest. If the U.S. wants more babies, it should offer the same kind of tax deduction for licensed child care.

Pat Conwell, La Mesa