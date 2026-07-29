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Letters to the Editor: Giving senior pets the end of life they deserve is worth the heartbreak

A man kisses a senior dog
Harry Rivera of Murrieta kisses his daughter’s dog, Chili, at Frosted Faces Foundation in Ramona, Calif., a nonprofit that rescues senior dogs, last year.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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To the editor: Thank you to Gustavo Arellano for sharing Cosmo and Hook’s story (“The joy and heartbreak of adopting a senior dog,” July 28). Senior dogs are abandoned at shelters every day just because they have grown old or have health conditions. Frosted Faces’ mission, guided by the belief that no senior dog or cat should end their lives in a shelter, is worth the tears and heartbreak one endures at the end of their adopted pets’ journey.

Tom Iannucci, Eugene, Ore.
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