Letters to the Editor: Proposal to roll back wildlife protections reflects ‘truly breathtaking avarice’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: This commentary was a righteous objection to a proposed expansion of hunting within the National Wildlife Refuge System by transitioning 92 million acres from the status of refuge to shooting gallery ( “America’s wildlife refuges may no longer protect the animals,” July 23). The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposal reflects the truly breathtaking avarice of the Trump administration. For these ravagers of wildlands already threatened by development, climate change and, by implication, their destruction by monetization, more is always more.

The proposal was posted by the feds in late May, and as the writer noted, “is currently under public-comment review.”

Public comments were allowed only for 30 days. They were closed as of June 27. Too bad for Los Angeles Times readers newly informed of this heartless land larceny that it’s too late to register their feelings along with the 19,680 comments tallied before the deadline.

Advertisement

Ellen Alperstein, Palm Desert