Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s spirit of fun and wonder isn’t limited to major sporting events

(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; photos by Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times, Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times, Alisha Jucevic / For The Times and Stu Forster / Getty Images)

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Thanks to Los Angeles Times writer Christopher Buchanan and the Angelenos who shared their feelings regarding the World Cup soccer games seen at SoFi Stadium and at group viewing parties ( “‘For a few days the world stopped’: L.A. fans share their favorite World Cup memories,” July 22). Buchanan’s words describing the “cultural acceptance, intense pride and charming grit” of the residents and the city itself during the games were excellent.

My wife and I attended many events of the ’84 Summer Olympic Games and enjoyed the same spirit, fun and wonder.

But isn’t Los Angeles like that pretty much all the time? Rocker David Bowie said it best years ago: “L.A. is my favorite museum.” Mine too.

Advertisement

James Regan, Carlsbad