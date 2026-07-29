Letters to the Editor: It’s great that Yosemite is popular, but visits shouldn’t be so crowded

To the editor: As I was grabbing my Yosemite baseball cap on the way out the door, I was reminded to look over the recent article about the crowding in Yosemite ( “Crushing crowds turn Yosemite into ‘Disneyland.’ Can visitors still have fun?,” July 21). The first thing that hit me regarding the photo of the crowd on the Mist Trail was how ridiculous it was. I’ve been on that trail several times and it’s barely wide enough for one person to traverse, let alone a crowd of hikers going up and down.

I’m one of the fortunate ones who has been to Yosemite more times than I can remember, starting in the early ‘60s when my mom and dad would pile us kids in the back of our Ford station wagon in the morning to head to the park. Even back then, parking was a problem, especially since there was no shuttle service.

My (now late) wife and I continued the tradition with our family, and I can attest to larger crowds over the years. We usually stayed at Camp Curry and learned long ago to find the best parking spot and then leave our car there, using the shuttle (and one time our bicycles) to travel around the valley floor.

Advertisement

While it may be a good thing that more people visit our national parks, it’s not a good thing if those visits are disappointing. Exacerbating the problems mentioned is the current administration’s cutting of funding and staff to the entire national park system. More staff and funding are needed, not less!

John Powell, Downey