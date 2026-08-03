Letters to the Editor: When it comes to the transition to clean energy, speed matters

To the editor: The article by Eric Roston and Hayley Warren is an excellent summary of some of the aspects of climate change that directly affect those of us in the U.S. and Europe ( “Climate extremes are becoming more extreme, worrying scientists,” July 29). The piece could have covered another page by going into the damage acidification and heating are inflicting on life in the ocean, the effects on the billions of people living in the equatorial band across South America, Africa and Asia, and the impact on our societies as potentially hundreds of millions of climate refugees move because their homes are unlivable.

We are now at a place where we have to simultaneously replace our fossil fuel system with massive amounts of clean energy and add resilience to our infrastructure and institutions to prepare for the worst. The world is moving forward, but sadly, U.S. politics have been poisoned by the fossil fuel industries. Instead of leading the world’s efforts to understand and to transition, we are ham-handedly trying to reverse course and “drill baby, drill.”

As climate scientists say , “every tenth of a degree matters.” Moving fast matters. We need to sweep the current crop of science deniers from power in our government and replace them with representatives who will work to effectively and efficiently accelerate the transition to cheap, clean energy. We also, simultaneously, need to support science so we can understand what’s coming and adapt to the new, hotter world that we have made to better protect people against the heat, floods, fires, disease and price shocks that come as a result.

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Robert Buckner, Sierra Madre

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To the editor: “World on fire” is my least favorite weather, followed by the world washing away in a flood. It’s tempting to put blinders on and just trust that someone will fix it, because what can one person do to solve such a huge problem? It turns out there’s a lot we can do, and even the smallest actions make a difference.

If you don’t believe that individual action can change the planet’s atmosphere, then how did we get here in the first place? The answer is collective adoption of cheap energy: fossil fuels. But now renewable energy is the cheapest on the planet, even without subsidies .

What can we do? Choose electrification. It’s the future.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach