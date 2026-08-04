Letters to the Editor: A unique design trick subtly made the I-5 much safer

To the editor: To Patt Morrison’s excellent piece on the history of the “Grapevine,” I’d like to offer another engineering innovation that may not be noticed by motorists whizzing along at 65 mph ( “Highway bandits, Charles Lindbergh and the 700 curves; The story of the Ridge Route over Tejon Pass,” Aug. 1).

Caltrans engineers designed a unique crossover feature of northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 to minimize the steepness of the grade in each direction. This is barely perceptible to motorists unless they notice opposing traffic is on the opposite side of the freeway for a long stretch through the mountains. No doubt, countless cars avoided overheating and breaking down because of this bit of engineering.

Russell Snyder, Davis