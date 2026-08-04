Letters to the Editor: A unique design trick subtly made the I-5 much safer
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To the editor: To Patt Morrison’s excellent piece on the history of the “Grapevine,” I’d like to offer another engineering innovation that may not be noticed by motorists whizzing along at 65 mph (“Highway bandits, Charles Lindbergh and the 700 curves; The story of the Ridge Route over Tejon Pass,” Aug. 1).
Caltrans engineers designed a unique crossover feature of northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 to minimize the steepness of the grade in each direction. This is barely perceptible to motorists unless they notice opposing traffic is on the opposite side of the freeway for a long stretch through the mountains. No doubt, countless cars avoided overheating and breaking down because of this bit of engineering.
Russell Snyder, Davis