Letters to the Editor: Jeanine Pirro should know that basic logic doesn’t fly in Trump’s world

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To the editor: U.S. Atty. Jeanine Pirro has dropped charges against a man who was accused of vandalism to the Washington Reflecting Pool, saying the damage was caused by shoddy workmanship, not by vandalism ( “Trump blasts Pirro after she refutes his claim that Reflecting Pool was damaged by vandals,” Aug. 1). President Trump, defending his renovation and angry at Pirro, insists the damage was caused by left-wing vandals.

Pirro is in big trouble. Doesn’t she realize that, in Trump’s world, 2+2=5?

Richard Merel, Hermosa Beach

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To the editor: So Trump awarded a $14-million, no-bid Reflecting Pool contract to his Mar-a-Lago buddy, who botched that contract’s work. Then, in an attempt to deflect responsibility, Trump and his minions claimed that the contractor’s work was good but that vandals had subsequently sabotaged it. David Hearn was arrested and charged with vandalism. Finally, Trump’s Department of Justice dropped that vandalism charge when it became apparent that it wouldn’t survive trial discovery.

Will Trump apologize to Hearn and reimburse his legal expenses? Will Trump explain to everyone why he wildly claimed Reflecting Pool sabotage? Can America trust Trump’s DOJ when it clearly acts in personal fealty to him?

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I’m afraid that we already know those answers.

Brian Roberts, Covina