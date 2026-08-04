Letters to the Editor: LAPD whistleblower should be protected, not prosecuted

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Only narrow-minded law enforcement officials fail to see that Officer Daniel Flores should be protected as a whistleblower, not prosecuted as a criminal ( “LAPD officer who recorded colleagues’ racist comments charged with felony eavesdropping,” July 31). The ignorant, racist and biased thoughts of those he recorded have no place in a 21st-century police force, especially in one of, if not the most, diverse cities in the world.

The city and county pay out millions and millions of dollars for policing failures and improper police procedures every year. But instead of weeding out perpetual offenders, or improving recruiting and training, county prosecutors close ranks with these bad actors to protect the unworthy police officers from the consequences of their behavior.

This only serves to further erode the relationship between law enforcement officials and the people they have sworn to protect and serve.

Advertisement

David Gene Echt, Torrance

..

To the editor: Two principals are in conflict. California law protects the privacy of individuals but it also protects whistleblowers . If a whistleblower like Flores can’t record misdeeds, then how can they provide evidence of those misdeeds?

Terry Gomes, San Francisco

..

To the editor: This article is a good example of why many constituents rallied in the past to “defund the police.” Who wants racist, homophobic and misogynistic officers patrolling our city?

Flores should be praised. When the apple is rotten at the core, there is no saving it.

Alexis P. Markowitz, Playa Vista