Letters to the Editor: The Michigan Senate race is too important to reduce to AIPAC donations

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To the editor: I am not an advocate of any mega PAC, but LZ Granderson misses the moment by reducing the Michigan primary to his disagreement with Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) taking money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee ( “In the voting booth, it’s the year of the not-at-all-close call,” July 31).

The U.S. Senate majority is on the line in November, and this primary is no doubt one of the races that will determine if Democrats can take the Senate and not rely on lame-duck Republican votes. That’s why the oldest Black newspaper in Michigan supports Stevens. That’s why Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) flew to Michigan.

This must bum Granderson out, and I understand Stevens does not have the Bernie Sanders vibe that Abdul El-Sayed has in speaking and populist issues, but this is about who can win the Senate from the Republicans — and that’s why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Stevens.

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Haven’t we learned a bit from the near-tragic error in Maine? Maine and Michigan matter.

David Tokofsky, Eagle Rock

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To the editor: In his column, Granderson aptly observes that endorsements will play a minor role in the outcome of this year’s midterms. Especially persuasive is the example he gives of Clyburn, whose call upon Michigan voters to support Stevens won’t improve her bid for Senate.

But Granderson overlooked an important way in which endorsements remain a relevant aspect of American politics: their utility as a litmus test for assessing the characters of those who make them.

A surefire way to determine which leading Democrats bear the greatest commitment to achieving universal healthcare, free college and other radical policies is to ask which ones stood behind the establishment-anointed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and which ones went out on a limb for the populist firebrand Bernie Sanders instead.

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So even if they no longer sway the minds of those they exhort, endorsements still help to clarify where major politicians align themselves in the most contentious political contests of our time.

Oliver Zinn, Laguna Beach