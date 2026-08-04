Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s tax return disclosure isn’t as transparent as it should be

To the editor: So Gov. Gavin Newsom has disclosed his last four income tax returns, sort of (“Newsoms release tax returns. See how much the couple earned since he became governor,” July 31). I say “sort of” because he has only shared them with a small group of media, he did not allow the tax returns to be copied or photographed, and he has not shared them directly with his constituents, the people of California. A truly forthcoming elected official would just post them on his website and be done with it.

It’s a sad day when the governor has apparently become corrupted by the system he purports to want to clean up.

Cary Brazeman, Los Angeles