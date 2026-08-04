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Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s tax return disclosure isn’t as transparent as it should be

A man speaks while a woman, standing in front of an American flag, looks on.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks as his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, looks on during an election night gathering at the California Democrats headquarters in November.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

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To the editor: So Gov. Gavin Newsom has disclosed his last four income tax returns, sort of (“Newsoms release tax returns. See how much the couple earned since he became governor,” July 31). I say “sort of” because he has only shared them with a small group of media, he did not allow the tax returns to be copied or photographed, and he has not shared them directly with his constituents, the people of California. A truly forthcoming elected official would just post them on his website and be done with it.

It’s a sad day when the governor has apparently become corrupted by the system he purports to want to clean up.

Cary Brazeman, Los Angeles

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