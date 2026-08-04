Letters to the Editor: I voted for Prop. 50, but I’m not happy with the candidates it’s left me with

To the editor: I live in California’s 40th Congressional District and voted in favor of Proposition 50, with the knowledge that its passage almost certainly ensured that my district would elect a Republican to the seat ( “Will California voters ‘orphaned’ in top-two primary be strategic in November House races?,” Aug. 3). The only local Democrat who might have had a chance at winning was Katie Porter, who decided to waste her remaining political capital on a quixotic run for governor.

Accordingly, I am left with the choice of voting for either my district’s incumbent, Rep. Young Kim (R-Anaheim Hills), who, in my experience, is unresponsive to constituents, and Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona), whose most notable act in his 33 years in Congress is introducing a bill designating a memorial for recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross. Neither merits my vote, and I intend to leave that space blank in November.

BW Radley, Mission Viejo