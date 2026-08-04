Letters to the Editor: It’s completely reasonable to place restrictions on speech in public hearings

To the editor: The public has an interest in public entities maintaining decorum at public hearings, including banning the two words mentioned in the article, described as “a racial epithet and a slur against women” ( “Censorship never stops with just two words,” Aug. 1). Allowing people to get up and start spewing profanities serves no purpose, and reasonable restrictions should be placed on such speech.

If such language were used by someone in a courtroom, the judge would either order the individual removed from the courtroom or issue a contempt of court order. If such limitations on speech are appropriate in a courtroom, they are no less appropriate in a public hearing.

David Ozeran, Tustin

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To the editor: Thank you to guest contributor Angel Eduardo for the thoughtful op-ed. The fact is that our City Council would rather spend time debating what words should be censored than dealing with the crises Los Angeles is facing: homelessness, the housing crisis and how to protect our good citizens from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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Victor Bumbalo, Los Angeles