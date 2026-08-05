Letters to the Editor: If ABC is being scrutinized for bias, Fox News should be too

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To the editor: So ABC critic Lawrence Caswell thinks the network is “just a grossly biased propaganda arm of the Democratic Party,” and thus justifies the draconian review by the FCC ( “ABC fires back at FCC, alleging ‘retaliation’ campaign on behalf of Trump,” July 30).

Well, since it is far more accurate to describe Fox News as a grossly biased propaganda arm of the Republican Party, shouldn’t it also be called to account?

No, that’s not happening, because the FCC is the grossly biased propaganda arm of President Trump. And so it goes in a gestating fascist society.

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Clyde Dodge, Irvine

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To the editor: I’m probably one of the few people left who actually worked with Walt Disney (as Disneyland’s advertising and promotion manager in the ‘60s). Once he made his mind up on something, it was near impossible to change it.

So kudos to ABC for finally deciding to challenge the FCC’s threat to examine its owned stations’ licenses. Another example of a despotic government using its power to seek to intimidate the news media. Disney is showing more foundational courage than many U.S. universities, law firms and institutions.

Martin Cooper, Encino