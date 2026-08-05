Letters to the Editor: The hunt for ‘Catzilla’ underscores how trophy fishing hurts the ecosystem

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Javier Fuentes’ catch of a 30-pound catfish (with 20-30 catfish already in his freezer) is unsettling ( “Massive ‘scale-breaking’ catfish caught in Southern California lake; ‘Catzilla’ still on the loose,” July 31). Even more disturbing is Robert Hernandez, general manager of the park district, joyfully touting the anticipated flush of people to the lake trying to catch the still elusive 50-pound catfish named “Catzilla.”

Justin Broussard hooked Catzilla recently for a catch and release, but the catfish managed to thrash free. Broussard was going to do the right thing unlike Fuentes and Hernandez, who sanction pulling these catfish out of the gene pool for a photo op.

Taking the biggest, oldest, strongest and undoubtedly the smartest of animals is destructive. They generally produce more offspring and some of those become the biggest and strongest. Without these two unique catfish, we likely get fewer and smaller catfish. The entire food chain suffers because someone kills the very best food provider and sets back the growth of the next Catzilla by years, evidenced by the lack of records set for big catfish in California over decades.

Advertisement

Taking the biggest of anything for bragging rights and a trophy is not very smart if you like to hunt or fish. You’re killing the game for yourself and everyone else.

Bill Brock, Agoura Hills