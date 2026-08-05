Letters to the Editor: Defunding USAID is the worst thing the Trump administration has done

To the editor: There are so many horrible and reckless things the Trump administration has done to our country and the world, it’s hard to pick which one is the worst. For me, it is the defunding of USAID ( “Shame on Trump, Rubio and Musk, who’ve enabled needless deaths around the world,” Aug. 2).

The fact that Elon Musk, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Trump and other high-level officials did not foresee or care that millions of lives would be lost from the massive cuts they made is unconscionable. In addition, they allowed millions of dollars in medical supplies that we all paid for to rot in warehouses rather than be distributed to those who desperately needed them.

USAID was one of the things that we Americans could be most proud of and it definitely enhanced our standing as a great country. All of this for less than 1% of the federal budget. Although we can’t repair all of the damage done, I think we each have a role to play by living our lives in a way that recognizes the value and interconnectedness of all of us who share this Earth.

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Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach