Letters to the Editor: New foreign student rules will drive ‘the best and brightest’ away from the U.S.

To the editor: Kudos to contributing writer Veronique de Rugy for her excellent and timely commentary ( “What happens when the U.S. drives away the world’s best talent?” July 31). A week before this op-ed ran, I had sent letters to all my congressmen expressing this same sentiment. As De Rugy indicates, this new rule establishes “fixed admission periods” for foreign students that limit their visas to only four years — regardless of time required to complete the desired degree. If more time is needed to finish their programs, students must apply to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for an extension and submit to biometric testing, background checks and fraud screenings. This “destructive embrace of protectionism” (De Rugy’s words) imposes irrational conditions unrelated to an academic program.

Since July 26, 1978 , we have allowed foreign students to stay in the country until finishing their programs. According to a study by the Economic Innovation Group , of those who do graduate, approximately 41% apply for citizenship and remain afterward as contributors to the American economy. Only 17% with a bachelor-level terminus decided to stay. However, 50% of those completing a master’s degree remained, while 75% of foreign students receiving PhDs stayed.

Foreign students remaining after graduation represent the world’s best and brightest of young people and can only strengthen the United States. This draconian restriction will force a “brain drain” that will only further isolate us from the rest of the world.

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Philip Moynihan, La Cañada Flintridge