Letters to the Editor: ‘Growers deserve groundwater rules they can understand, afford and that are fair’

Rosie Lee releases handfuls of dirt in her 19-acre farm in Merced, Calif. Lee has stopped growing vegetables on half of her land because she worries new pumping fees could cost her thousands of dollars.

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To the editor: This recent Los Angeles Times article highlights real challenges that California’s farmers now face under the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, or SGMA ( “California’s push to limit groundwater pumping could leave small farmers in the dust,” July 31). Growers deserve groundwater rules they can understand, afford and that are fair.

SGMA is a statewide framework, but it depends on local implementation. Issues such as fee structures, allocations and outreach are local implementation decisions. The framing in the article oversimplifies the problem farmers face and distracts from real solutions.

California agriculture is not a simple story of corporate farms versus small operations. About nine in 10 California farms are family-owned , with 62% operating on fewer than 50 acres.

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The truth is that California cannot separate groundwater from surface water supplies. The state needs to capture more water. The state legislature agrees, passing Senate Bill 72 last year, which created a 9 million acre-feet goal of additional water supply by 2040. Increased surface water deliveries would reduce reliance on stressed aquifers, allow for additional groundwater recharge and relieve pressure for all water users.

Michelle Paul, Sacramento

This writer is executive director of the California Farm Water Coalition, a nonprofit committed to helping the public understand the connection between water and the food grown in California.