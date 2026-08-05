Letters to the Editor: As smaller hospitals struggle due to cuts, the GOP remains complicit

To the editor: It is simultaneously both infuriating and reprehensible that the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, as with many other hospitals in America that serve lower-income areas, is struggling to survive because of severe cuts in federal support as a result of HR1, the ingloriously named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” ( “Struggling to survive, South L.A.’s MLK hospital seeks greater share of county funds,” Aug. 3). This is reported with the description of our city, state and country as “one of the wealthiest.” And just on the other side of the Los Angeles Times front page is the report of the convicted felon president’s plan to profit off of his policy posts ( “Trump stands to profit off policy announcements by selling access to his social media posts,” Aug. 2). How far would the millions President Trump stands to gain from this venture go if they instead went to vital social needs?

Evidently, there will be no remedy from the complicit Republican Party. The hope rests with a surge of voters in the fall who will turn out with righteous indignation and vote out the current spineless political lackeys of this historically horrible president.

Sheldon H. Kardener, Santa Monica