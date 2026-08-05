Letters to the Editor: Todd Blanche mess shows why the Senate needs to restore the 60-vote threshold

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To the editor: For 38 years, the Senate required 60 votes to end debate on Cabinet nominees, forcing presidents to choose consensus-building moderates. That changed in 2013 when lowering the threshold to a simple majority intensified partisanship and eroded the standard of qualifications for nominees.

When merit and integrity become subordinate to political ideology, it creates a logjam in the confirmation process. This is the case with Department of Justice nominee Todd Blanche ( “Trump might pause Blanche nomination as GOP senators object to IRS lawsuit settlement,” July 30). Blanche’s current confirmation mess highlights the dangers of this simple majority shift.

As the president’s former personal defense lawyer, Blanche has consistently prioritized absolute loyalty to Donald Trump over the sacred constitutional oath required of the nation’s top law enforcement officer. This blatant expression of fealty over objectivity perverts the process by choosing personal loyalists instead of independent public servants.

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To mend our impaired political system, the Senate must end this fast-track approach and restore the 60-vote barrier.

Jim Paladino, Tampa, Fla.

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To the editor: The acronym TACO (Trump always chickens out) should now be replaced by SACO: senators always chicken out ( “Holdout GOP senators now back Blanche after he signs an order killing $1.8-billion fund,” Aug. 3). Whether it’s Maine Sen. Susan Collins (voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh), Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (voting for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act) or Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina (voting to confirm Blanche’s nomination), Republican senators proclaim their principled objections before finding a way to support Trump.

Oh, on occasion they vote against nominees when confirmation is assured without their vote — thus preserving their “independent” credentials for the next election.

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Darrel Miller, Santa Monica

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To the editor: The announcement Blanche made does nothing to ensure that the anti-weaponization fund will never exist, nor does it even make reference to alternate means of paying violent criminals for their crimes in the service of Trump. Its actual message to Sens. Cornyn and Tillis, clearly stated, is as follows: If you fail to vote in favor of Blanche’s confirmation, your expectations of lucrative lobbying positions following your departure from the Senate will go up in smoke.

Predictably, these two patriots immediately acquiesced in supporting Trump’s efforts to completely eliminate the role of the DOJ as the law firm of the American people. Is there any bottom to the descent of our country into utter corruption?

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica