Letters to the Editor: David Ellison’s claim that he’s misunderstood is ‘laughably disingenuous’

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To the editor: David Ellison’s PR campaign trying to paint himself as misunderstood comes across as laughably disingenuous ( “Paramount’s David Ellison says critics don’t get his politics,” Aug. 4). His public overtures to President Trump and his lack of pushback on his father’s prominent support of Trump speak volumes about his politics.

The fact that Bari Weiss was appointed to the key position of editor in chief at CBS News belies the claim that Ellison makes about being committed to news that is factual and independent, not partisan.

Weiss’ own history with the so-called Free Press platform, her unfitness for the CBS role and her interference with journalists and stories at “60 Minutes” make clear that she is imposing a political agenda and bias. That undoubtedly reflects Ellison’s own political orientation. All of this makes his rule over those news entities unacceptable.

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Giving Ellison leave to expand with further media and entertainment companies allows him even more control in the media sphere already too dominated by such wealthy and partisan individuals who can influence what the public sees and hears.

The consolidation of media platforms into more monopolistic entities is also counter to the goal of creating a diverse and vibrant community of media players providing the public with trustworthy news and cultural programming.

T.R. Jahns, Hemet