Letters to the Editor: Ratepayers shouldn’t bear the cost of Edison’s deadly mistakes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

To the editor: Southern California Edison equipment is responsible for starting the Eaton fire ( “Edison tower caused deadly Eaton fire that devastated Altadena, long-awaited investigation finds,” Aug. 4). So far, the company has paid out $314 million to victims. There will be more legal costs to come.

What this means is Edison will be applying to the Public Utility Commission for a rate increase because its operating expenses have gone up.

Here’s what should be done: Prohibit Edison International (EIX), parent of Southern California Edison, from passing the victim payments onto ratepayers; no dividend payment on EIX stock currently at 4.7%; and all legal payments have to come from Edison’s net income of $4.7 billion ( fiscal year 2025 ) and retained earnings of $11 billion ( 2026 ).

Advertisement

Edison customers should not have to pay for poor management performance.

And one more thing: no annual remuneration increase for five years for top management.

Andrew Ko, Glendale

..

To the editor: Any business having been responsible for the death and destruction in the Thomas, Woolsey and Eaton fires should by now have been shut down and sent to receivership with its executives fired and its assets seized. That this has not been the case with Southern California Edison is as criminal as the acts themselves.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: I was stupefied by the hubris and entitlement Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison are demonstrating by insisting that they be released from liability for causing wildfires ( “Utilities threaten action if lawmakers fail to cut their wildfire liability risk,” Aug. 5).

Apparently, PG&E forgot it pleaded guilty to dozens of felonies related to its negligence in starting the 2018 Camp fire, which killed 85 people, possibly all ratepayers (the plea included 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire).

Advertisement

And Edison has apparently already forgotten its negligence in letting a power line from the 1920s remain standing more than a half-century after it was deactivated, leading to last year’s Eaton fire. That killed another 19 people, many also presumably Edison ratepayers.

These companies have made it abundantly clear: Our duty is to shareholders only. We couldn’t care less if you die or lose your home.

I have a much better suggestion for Gov. Gavin Newsom. Instead of “working with” the utilities to resolve this issue, why not start a public service campaign?

The messaging is simple: PG&E and Edison’s ongoing negligence is dangerous to your health and property. Stop paying the bills they send you until they agree to stop being negligent.

It does make me wonder what the shareholders would think about losing regular payments from a few million ratepayers simultaneously.

Ron Shinkman, Northridge

..

To the editor: There is an old story that goes like this: A child murders his parents and, when brought before the court, pleads for mercy because he is an orphan.

Advertisement

That would be PG&E demanding the state limit its liability for wildfires to protect its shareholders. What chutzpah!

Seen in the most favorable light, PG&E has just made the case for public utilities.

Popowitz Rochelle, Los Angeles