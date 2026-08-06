Letters to the Editor: The cruel poisoning of magnificent wild elephants is ‘horrendous’

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To the editor: The news of magnificent wild elephants being so cruelly poisoned by the ingestion of cyanide-laced tomatoes is horrendous, and I bemoan this loss with every fiber of my being ( “Kenya says 15 elephants died of cyanide poisoning after eating tomatoes from nearby farms,” July 29).

One can understand the friction that emerges between farmers and wildlife who pose a danger to their livestock and crops. Nonetheless, to have sentient animals die in such a fashion is still an intensely brutal method. The livestock and other wildlife who graze in this shared area could also become negatively affected by such toxic poisons.

Hopefully, authorities can find those who are responsible for such a grievous act, condemn it forcefully, convict them and end it.

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Elaine Livesey-Fassel, Los Angeles

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To the editor: The heartache I felt after reading this article was palpable. These noble creatures have families; they care for their young, they nurture one another. Why this happened is anathema to me. I will never understand cruelty to man or animals.

Gina Maslow, Venice