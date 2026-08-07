Letters to the Editor: Fauci was a steady hand in a dark time. He should be celebrated, not vilified

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To the editor: Those of us who lived through the COVID-19 pandemic should take a moment to remember what that time was like: the quarantines, the daily reports of mounting deaths and the profound anxiety we all felt — an anxiety that still lingers for many today.

I remember how comforting and reassuring it was to hear Dr. Anthony Fauci and other knowledgeable medical experts provide frequent updates on advances in treatment and the development of lifesaving vaccines. Their expertise, integrity and tireless dedication during a national and global crisis unquestionably saved countless lives and gave our country reason to be proud. Their honorable and selfless service for the good of the nation should stand as an example to us all.

To now see Fauci attacked and vilified by vindictive, self-serving politicians seeking personal and political advantage is reprehensible ( “Senate committee votes to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress over refusal to answer questions at COVID hearing,” Aug. 6). It dishonors not only a dedicated public servant, but also the principles of expertise, integrity and public service that guided our country through one of its darkest periods.

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Donald Williams, Riverside

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To the editor: The committee’s action provides us with a prime example that proves the adage that no good deed shall go unpunished.

Jay Soloway, Pasadena