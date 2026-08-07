Letters to the Editor: If we want to improve our country, we must start with the children

To the editor: The article about possible changes to the Head Start program really hit home for me ( “Trump administration overhauls Head Start, largely giving up federal control,” Aug. 6). My first volunteer job as a teen was at a Head Start center in the 1960s. Working there inspired me to later specialize in early childhood education. I have been concerned about possible cuts to the Head Start program during both Trump administrations.

Supporting all children during the early formative years of life helps them grow into healthy and successful adults. Leveling the playing field in early childhood education can go a long way toward preventing many of the issues facing our society, including poverty, mental health problems, drug addiction, homelessness and crime. If we are truly concerned about improving our country, we need to start with the youngest among us.

Ann Kleinsasser, Glendale