Letters to the Editor: That a triathlete can bike through L.A. doesn’t mean it’s a bikeable city

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To the editor: Kudos to Marc Papas for his project and promoting biking! And shame on the Los Angeles Times for the headline and framing of, ”Is Los Angeles the world’s best biking city?” and “L.A. is actually bikeable” ( “Is Los Angeles the world’s best biking city? He’s biked 5,840-plus miles in one year to find out,” Aug. 4).

Claiming that Los Angeles is “bikeable” because a young male triathlete who is unbothered by extreme heat has the spare time and ambition to bike every street as a personal challenge is ridiculous. By the same logic, Mt. Everest is a “hikeable” hill. Yes, people do it — but it’s incredibly hard, and a lot of people die trying, so most people don’t do it.

Papas’ project is remarkable because L.A. isn’t bikeable. It’s a challenge for all but the most fit, brave and determined to ride on most streets. Papas himself is quoted as wishing for many more bike lanes.

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In this world, the headline is all most people will read to form an opinion. A misleading headline like this one is a weapon for anti-biking people to use against the hard work and progress that advocates for safe streets and active transportation options have been making for many years. If The Times says L.A. is bikeable, then there’s no reason to change anything.

But we desperately need change; we all need to have a variety of safe, clean, affordable, non-congesting, efficient options for getting around in our daily lives.

Papas’ project should be celebrated for the difficult and dangerous goal it is — not used as a cover for what L.A. isn’t.

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Misch Takemoto, Los Angeles