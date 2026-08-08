Letters to the Editor: Polluters are the ones making wildfires worse. They should fund climate recovery.

To the editor: This op-ed gets it right ( “Wildfires will only get worse until the U.S. stops ignoring the climate crisis,” Aug. 2). Canadian wildfire smoke drifting into the U.S. isn’t a fluke; it’s déjà vu. Californians know all too well orange skies and air so toxic it turns daily life into a health threat. Smoke doesn’t respect borders, and neither does the climate crisis driving it.

If we want real climate action, let’s start by naming the culprits fueling wind-driven megafires and the smoke that accompanies them and poisons our lungs: polluters. Among the biggest are companies that rely on fossil fuels, industrial logging and agriculture, the biomass energy sector and now the rapidly expanding, energy‑hungry AI industry. They are all pumping out vast emissions that make fires more explosive and smoke seasons more relentless. And governments that subsidize them, such as ours, are complicit.

Clinging to the faux fix of “better forest management” is magical thinking and distracts from the root cause of today’s most destructive wildfires: a destabilized climate. The drivers of this destabilization should be the ones funding climate repair, wildfire resilience and a rapid transition to truly low‑carbon systems. Until polluters stop treating the atmosphere like a dumping ground, and until voters replace leaders who keep protecting those polluters, our climate will keep deteriorating, and our communities will keep choking on the consequences.

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Jennifer Normoyle, Hillsborough, Calif.