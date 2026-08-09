Letters to the Editor: AI programs shouldn’t be allowed to use first-person pronouns

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To the editor: I am enjoying the wonders of AI both for business and personal assistance and for inquiries. Most troubling, however, is when AI is “thinking” — no, it’s more accurate to say “processing” ( “Artificial intelligence can imitate us, but it cannot truly design or invent,” Aug. 6).

With social media, it took a couple of decades to discover the unanticipated dangers of that technology. I think (and I, unlike AI, do actually think) that AI should be banned from using first-person pronouns: I, we, me and us. These pronouns create the illusion that a real person is involved.

Already, AI has become someone’s new best friend. We have no idea what dangers such imitation will bring to us, the humans on this planet.

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Nyla Arslanian, Hollywood